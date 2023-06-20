Man, 75, killed during shootout with law enforcement in Kerr County, DPS says

A 75-year-old man was killed during a shootout with law enforcement officers in Kerr County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The shooting happened on Monday after more than two dozen Kerr County deputies responded to a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Dry Creek Trail West in Mountain Home.

DPS troopers and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens also responded.

The man “threatened to do harm to officers if they did not leave his property,” DPS said in a statement.

The man fired a gun at officers, and the officers then returned fire, according to DPS.

The man died during the shootout, DPS said. It is unclear if he was fatally shot by officers or if his death was self-inflicted.

He has not been identified.

No officers were injured, and DPS said firearms were found at the scene.

“We are saddened by the outcome of this situation, for the deceased person and the families affected,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a statement. “All law enforcement officers who responded were unharmed, and for that we are thankful.”

DPS is investigating the shooting. No further information will be released at this time.

