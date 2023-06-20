95º

San Antonio police searching for missing 7-year-old girl last seen on West Side

Amarianna Marie Benavidez believed to be endangered, police say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl last seen on the West Side.

Amarianna Marie Benavidez was last spotted in the 5800 block of Northwest Loop 410 around 1 p.m. Monday. She was wearing a pink shirt, purple shorts and no shoes.

The child is described as being 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, with wavy midback-length brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her upper-left lip and a lost tooth on the left side of the upper row.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

