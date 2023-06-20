San Antonio middle school students explore world of STEM at summer camp

There’s a new summer camp for students who like to build things, take things apart and lets them explore the world of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

About 45 students are participating at this year’s CAST STEM Adventure Camp, hosted at CAST STEM High School at Southwest ISD.

“Students will be learning about different STEM activities. We have some of our partners, Adventure Facilitators, Girls Inc., as well as some of our teachers who have created activities in STEM. We’ll also be taking students to some of our partners throughout the week, SAMSAT, Palo Alto College and CPS Energy,” said Jacque Rodriguez, CAST STEM High School Principal.

Middle school students from across the San Antonio region are exploring STEM. On Tuesday morning, they learned about drones.

“We are going to be looking at drones within the capacity of logistics and supply chain management. How they’re planning an impact on the supply chain as far as how they’re using them in warehouses for inventory control, inventory management, also for manufacturing,” said Rick Rios, facilitator at CAST STEM High School.

Students will not only learn about drone flying, but they will also learn about the jobs of the future.

“There’s a lot of opportunity within the drone industry and that’s what we’re trying to expose them to,” Rios said.