Man, 49, shot in foot during altercation with nephew on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Oner person is in the hospital and another has been detained after an altercation turned into a shooting on the city’s South Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Lee Street, not far from West Harlan Avenue and South Flores Street.

According to police, a 49-year-old man was taken to University Hospital after he was shot in the foot during a fight with his 19-year-old nephew.

Police said the teen fled after the shooting, but was later found in some high grass next door at an abandoned home. The teen was taken into custody.

The wounded man was rushed by ambulance and at last check, he was listed as stable. He is expected to recover.

SAPD did not say what charges are expected to be filed against the nephew.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police also did not say what the altercation was about.