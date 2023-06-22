Man arrested, charged with animal cruelty after stabbing dog with boxcutter, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after stabbing a dog with a boxcutter during a disturbance in late April, according to Animal Care Services and San Antonio police.

John Christopher Schafer, 28, was taken into custody on Thursday. ACS said he is facing a charge of animal cruelty that could be upgraded to torture pending further investigation.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Coopwood on April 27 and found the dog alert but heavily bleeding from a deep wound after the suspect stabbed the younger-aged American Staffordshire terrier in the neck with a boxcutter, ACS said.

Police said the woman who called said Schafer had threatened to kill the dog and then used a boxcutter on the dog’s neck.

The dog was taken by ACS immediately and treated. The animal survived the attack but had severe blood loss.

After being treated, the dog was taken into a foster home before it was adopted, officials said.