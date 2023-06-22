San Antonio Zoo offers kids ‘Wild Night Out’ without parents on Saturday

San Antonio Zoo Presents: Kids Wild Night Out event is scheduled for June 24, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, you’re free to take the night off — the San Antonio Zoo is offering kids a “Wild Night Out” this Saturday.

Zoo officials call it a perfect date night for parents who can drop their kids, ages 3-12, off for an evening event.

At a cost of $50 per child, Kids Wild Night Out offers a pizza dinner, guided zoo tours, up-close animal encounters and live music, according to a press release.

Here are some things you need to know about the event:

Advance registration required

Drop-off: 5:45 p.m. – 6:10 p.m.

Pick-up: 9:45 p.m. – 10:10 p.m. or a late pick-up fee will be charged at $12 per child.

All children must be able to use the restroom without assistance.

San Antonio Zoo reserves the right to cancel or modify the experience due to inclement weather, animal health, and/or safety concerns. In the event of cancellation, efforts will be made to reschedule for a future date.