San Antonio Zoo offers kids ‘Wild Night Out’ without parents on Saturday

Event is scheduled from 6-10 p.m. on June 24

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

San Antonio Zoo Presents: Kids Wild Night Out event is scheduled for June 24, 2023 (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, you’re free to take the night off — the San Antonio Zoo is offering kids a “Wild Night Out” this Saturday.

Zoo officials call it a perfect date night for parents who can drop their kids, ages 3-12, off for an evening event.

At a cost of $50 per child, Kids Wild Night Out offers a pizza dinner, guided zoo tours, up-close animal encounters and live music, according to a press release.

Here are some things you need to know about the event:

  • Advance registration required
  • Drop-off: 5:45 p.m. – 6:10 p.m.
  • Pick-up: 9:45 p.m. – 10:10 p.m. or a late pick-up fee will be charged at $12 per child.
  • All children must be able to use the restroom without assistance.
  • San Antonio Zoo reserves the right to cancel or modify the experience due to inclement weather, animal health, and/or safety concerns. In the event of cancellation, efforts will be made to reschedule for a future date.
