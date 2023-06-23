VIA offers free overnight parking with Park & Ride service to San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering free overnight parking for airline travelers who use VIA’s Park & Ride service from its Stone Oak facility.

The “VIA Park and Airport” service is available for roundtrip express service to the San Antonio International Airport at $2.60 per person each way.

Travelers can park in the designated spaces on the third floor of the Stone Oak Park & Ride located on U.S. Highway 281 and Stone Oak Parkway, then take the VIA Bus Express Service Route 7 from the first floor. The waiting area is air-conditioned.

Fare payments can be made by cash or using the VIA goMobile+ app.

The buses drop off and pick up at the airport’s lower level in Terminal B near baggage claim.

The service is available between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday-Friday.

“The rapid increase in travel to and from our airport points to the need for more and better multi-modal friendly options,” VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said in a press release. “By providing overnight parking for our customers flying out of town, VIA continues to set the standard for customer service and mobility enhancements.”