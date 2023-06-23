VIA police officer shoots at driver who ‘aimed his vehicle’ at officer after collision, agency says

SAN ANTONIO – A VIA Metropolitan Transit police officer fired his weapon at a driver who “aimed his vehicle” at the officer after rear-ending that officer’s car, a VIA spokesperson said Friday.

It happened Thursday just after 8 p.m. on S. Flores. near S.E. Military Drive on San Antonio’s South Side.

According to VIA officials, a driver struck a VIA police vehicle from behind. The VIA officer radioed for assistance from the San Antonio Police Department and EMS.

When the officer got out of his vehicle to check on the driver who hit him, that driver tried to take off and “aimed his vehicle at the officer,” a spokesperson said.

That’s when the officer fired shots at the driver, who got away.

SAPD pursued the suspect and took him into custody in the 100 block of E. Vado Place.

SAPD is handling the investigation.