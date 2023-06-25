90º

Store clerk held at gunpoint in East Side robbery, SAPD says

The robbery happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of New Braunfels Ave.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint during a robbery on the city’s East Side Saturday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to a robbery in progress around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of New Braunfels Avenue.

Police said the suspect walked into the store with a mask over his face and hurriedly approached the counter with a dark gray bag. They then pulled out a small black handgun and demanded the clerk empty the register.

After the clerk gave the suspect the money, they walked out the front door in an unknown direction.

SAPD says they are unsure if the suspect fled on foot or by vehicle.

The suspect has yet to be located.

