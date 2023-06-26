88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Cibolo Police searching for suspect who fired 10 gunshots at house in residential neighborhood

Police don’t believe there is a threat to general public following shooting

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Cibolo, Crime, Guadalupe County
100 block of Sunset Heights in Cibolo (Google Maps)

CIBOLO, Texas – The Cibolo Police Department is looking for a suspect who fired multiple shots at a home in the area.

Officers said they were called after reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. Monday near a home in the 100 block of Sunset Heights, not far from FM 1103 and Green Valley Road.

When officers arrived, they found the damage was directed at one particular residence.

“The safety of our citizens is our highest priority. This was an isolated incident and we do not believe there is a threat to the general public,” police said in a press release.

Officers said surveillance footage shows the suspect vehicle, which is described as a gray or silver four-door sedan.

“What appears to be a male exits the vehicle from the driver’s door and shoots approximately 10 rounds before leaving in the vehicle. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the shooting and there have been no injuries reported,” police said in the press release.

Cibolo police are asking the public to call 210-659-1999 if they have any information regarding the shooting, or if they witnessed the incident.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email