Summer dance program gives students outlet to express themselves

SAN ANTONIO – A local summer dance program is encouraging creativity, building self-confidence and opening many doors of opportunities for students.

The Carver Summer Dance Intensive will be held at the Carver Community Cultural Center.

Students will learn different dances including ballet, jazz, modern and West African.

“I’m a competitive dancer and I hadn’t really been able to do styles like African Dance and things like that so coming here, I got to learn about it and do it. So, it was a really cool experience,” said Dallas Gaston, dancer.

The program provides several opportunities.

Some students continue their passion for dance after graduation.

Sage Duncan is one of those students who will be attending Howard University where she will be studying dance.

“I think it’s really important especially for black dancers because it creates a space where you can be seen and be the art,” Duncan said.

Professional dancers from the Dallas Black Dance Theatre will be teaching students and expanding their capabilities in a challenging and supportive environment.

Prince Hightower expresses himself through dance and dedicated a dance to a loved one.

“Recently I had a family member pass and I just did this dance at his memorial,” Hightower said.

The 13-year-old enjoys attending this program and recommends it to other students.

“It’s a really fun program,” Hightower said.

The two-week program starts July 10 for students ages 10 to 18 years old.