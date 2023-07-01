96º

WEATHER ALERT

San Antonio man sentenced to 99 years in prison for continuous sexual assault to a child, DA says

Wesley Henderson, 56, will not be eligible for parole

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Wesley Henderson, 56 (Bexar County Jail Records)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 99 years in prison in a sexual assault case involving a child on Friday, according to the Bexar County District Attorney.

Wesley Henderson, 56, was charged with continuous sexual assault of a child. He will not be eligible for parole.

Officials said Henderson abused the victim for over four years before they made an outcry to a relative.

The maximum punishment was decided after the jury heard testimony from the victim, an outcry witness, and a second victim of Henderson’s abuse.

Additionally, Henderson is still facing additional charges for indecency with a child by exposure.

“Today’s 99-year sentence for Wesley Henderson sends a firm message: we will relentlessly pursue justice for victims of child abuse,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “Our community stands united against abuse and will ensure perpetrators are held accountable.”

