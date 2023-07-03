FAA approves testing for flying car

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved testing for a flying car.

It’s the first fully electric vehicle that can both fly with vertical takeoff and drive on roads to receive U.S. government approval, according to the company.

California startup Alef Automotive calls the vehicle “Model A” and plans to begin its first deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025.

It’s already available for pre-sale with a price tag of $300,000.

The car has a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles, according to a press release.

“The Alef Model is a modern solution for both urban and rural transportation needs in the 21st century because it is the fastest and most convenient transport ever created from the point of origin to the final destination. By enabling consumers to choose driving or flying mode, the Alef flying car allows the optimal path depending on road conditions, weather and infrastructure,” said Alef’s CEO Jim Dukhovny.

Model A is designed to carry one to two passengers and would only go about 25 mph on the road.

The company is planning a four-person sedan called “Model Z” that they’re planning to have available in 2035 for $35,000. The sedan will be capable of flying more than 300 miles and drive more than 220 miles, the company said.