Clerk cut during robbery at East Side convenience store, police say

A clerk was cut by a knife during a robbery at a convenience store on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the 1700 block of N. New Braunfels Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – A clerk was cut by a knife during a robbery at an East Side convenience store on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. New Braunfels Ave., near Interstate 35.

Police said a man went into the store and appeared to steal “low-cost items,” such as candy bars.

When the clerk confronted the man and told him to leave, the man grabbed more items, became upset and kicked out a glass door.

The man brandished a knife and swung it at the clerk, hitting him in his hand.

The clerk’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The robbery suspect fled toward Interstate 35 and he was not located.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a robbery.