Driver arrested after rolling pickup truck into West Side house, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was arrested after he crashed his pickup truck into the side of a home and then fled the scene late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on NW 26th Street near West Laurel Street, on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the man was driving on NW 26th Street when he rolled his pickup truck into the corner of a house, breaking the gas line. The driver fled, but was found in a nearby H-E-B parking lot around the corner, police said.

SAPD said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI and leaving the scene of an accident. His name has not been released.

CPS Energy arrived quickly to the home and shut off the gas. No injuries were reported to any one inside the home.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.