Man stole vehicle at gunpoint during test drive, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who stole a vehicle at gunpoint during a test drive earlier this week.

A Crime Stoppers report states that at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the man went to a car dealership in the 7100 block of Culebra Road to test drive a vehicle.

He went with an employee for the test drive, and at one point, he distracted the employee to look out the window. Police said that at the moment, the man pointed a handgun at the back of the employee’s neck.

The man forced the employee to exit the vehicle, and the man drove off in the car, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of a man they believe is a suspect in the case and they are asking anyone with information about who he is to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

