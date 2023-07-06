Recognize this man? Crime Stoppers says he is on the run after robbing a 7-Eleven store

A man is still on the run after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store and authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

The incident happened Monday, July 3, at a store in the 6400 block of San Pedro Avenue.

San Antonio police said the man went into the store and showed a weapon underneath his shirt.

He demanded items from the clerk and then left with the stolen property, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Tips can be made anonymously, and any tip that helps lead to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $5,000.

