Crime Stoppers searching for man who stole woman’s purse at bus stop, used debit card minutes later

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman at a bus stop and then used her debit card at a nearby Walmart on June 17, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed a woman at a bus stop and then used her debit card at a nearby Walmart.

A Crime Stoppers report states that at 2:15 p.m. on June 17, the man sat next to the woman at a bus stop in the 1400 block of Austin Highway.

The woman, 66, offered the man a drink “as she sensed tension,” the report states. The man then grabbed her purse, hurting her arm in the process, and took off with it.

Minutes later, the man used her debit card at the Walmart on Austin Highway, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of a man they believe is a suspect in the case and they are asking anyone with information about who he is to contact authorities. He is believed to frequent the Austin Highway area.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: