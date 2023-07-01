Recognize them? San Antonio police seek suspects in connection to gas station shooting, robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery that left one man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds in June.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 13 in the 700 block of Palo Alto.

Police said a 40-year-old man met with two girls and agreed to take them for snacks at a specific gas station.

After buying the snacks, two men approached the victim as he walked back to his car and tried to rob him.

A physical altercation ensued when the man refused to give over his property, and the two girls fled the scene on foot.

One of the robbers then shot the man four times, and the two men also fled.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.