Man shot 3 times during robbery attempt outside South Side convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for two suspects who shot a man multiple times during a robbery attempt outside a South Side convenience store late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 720 block of Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Interstate 35.

According to police, a man in his 50s had three girls waiting inside his vehicle when he went inside a convenience store. That’s when, police say, as the man walked out of the store he was approached by two men with guns who then tried to rob him.

When the man refused to give over his property, one of the robbers shot the man three times in the chest, police said. The suspects then fled the scene.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. Despite a search, the suspects have not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.