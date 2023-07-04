87º

New Braunfels police release list of top 5 most-wanted suspects

Crimes range from felony theft to sexual assault

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

New Braunfels Police Department released a list of most-wanted criminals. (New Braunfels PD)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Department released a list of its top five most-wanted suspects.

NBPD and Comal County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to find them.

Randy David Martinez, 41, of New Braunfels, is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person, a first-degree felony.

Trason Taylor, 29, of Round Rock, is wanted for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft, a second-degree felony.

Eric Inchaurregui, 18, of New Braunfels, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Micah Toussant, 24, of Upland, California, is wanted for theft from the elderly between $30,000-$150,000, a second-degree felony.

Pedro Rogel, 21, of San Antonio, is wanted for evading arrest in a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the suspects can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online, or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.

