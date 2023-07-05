Driver accused of hitting man with truck before assaulting him

Authorities are searching for a man accused of assaulting another man on Feb. 27, 2023, in the 700 block of Fay Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming his vehicle into another man and then assaulting him in a Southwest Side neighborhood.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident happened on Feb. 27 in the 700 block of Fay Avenue.

That day, a 57-year-old man was walking in the alley behind his home when he was intentionally struck by a pickup truck, police said.

The driver got out of the vehicle and assaulted the man, police said. The driver then left the location.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

