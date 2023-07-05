92º

Man accused of robbing dollar store at gunpoint; reward offered for info

Robbery happened on May 30 at Family Dollar in the 6100 block of Commerce St.

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of robbing the Family Dollar in the 6100 block of Commerce St. on May 30, 2023. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of robbing a West Side discount store at gunpoint.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened on May 30 at the Family Dollar in the 6100 block of Commerce St.

A man entered the store and demanded money from the cashier as he pointed a gun at him, police said.

The cashier gave the man the money, and the man ran off.

Police released surveillance photos of a man they believe is a suspect in the case and they are asking anyone with information about who he is to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

