Man accused of robbing dollar store at gunpoint; reward offered for info

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of robbing a West Side discount store at gunpoint.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened on May 30 at the Family Dollar in the 6100 block of Commerce St.

A man entered the store and demanded money from the cashier as he pointed a gun at him, police said.

The cashier gave the man the money, and the man ran off.

Police released surveillance photos of a man they believe is a suspect in the case and they are asking anyone with information about who he is to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

