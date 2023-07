One person was taken to the hospital following a reported stabbing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the 13000 block of Blanco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to the hospital following a reported stabbing on the North Side.

The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Blanco Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

Details about the incident are unknown at this time, but the San Antonio Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition with reported stab wounds.

