Love triangle leads to deadly shooting at South Side home, police chief says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in a South Side neighborhood that may have been motivated by a love triangle.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Pelican Landing in the Mission Del Lago neighborhood.

According to Chief McManus, a couple and a teenage girl were in the home when a man showed up at the door.

McManus said the visitor was someone that the man in the home believed his partner was having a relationship with.

The visitor, believed to be in his 20s or early 30s, was armed with a handgun.

The man inside the home, also in his late 20s or early 30s, was armed with a long gun.

An altercation ensued between the men, and the man in the home shot and killed the visitor.

The shooter was taken into police custody for questioning.

The incident was contained to the home, and there is no present threat to the neighborhood, McManus said.

We are monitoring this story and will update you as more information is available.