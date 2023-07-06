Suspect charged in love triangle that turned deadly, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have charged the suspect who they say shot a man at a South Side home in a love triangle that turned deadly.

Jessie Gomez, 32, was arrested at the scene and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Pelican Landing in the Mission Del Lago neighborhood.

According to Chief William McManus, Gomez and his partner were in the home when a man showed up at the door.

McManus said the visitor was someone that Gomez believed his partner was having a relationship with.

The visitor was previously believed to be in his 20s or early 30s, but according to the medical examiner’s office, he was 41 years old. He was armed with a handgun.

Gomez was armed with a long gun.

An altercation ensued between the men, and Gomez shot and killed the visitor, police said.

The visitor’s name is currently not known. A teenage girl was also inside the home at the time but was not injured.

Gomez was taken to the Bexar County Jail, and his bond is currently set at $15,000. Jail records show he was previously sentenced for charges of tampering with evidence, aggravated robbery and graffiti.