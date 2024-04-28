84º
2 dead after 350,000-pound load falls off trailer & pins vehicle in Temple, officials say

Over 10 nearby agencies responded to the incident

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Texas, Temple
The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday on State Highway 36, west of Highway 317. (Copyright 2024 by Temple Fire & Rescue - All rights reserved.)

TEMPLE, Texas – Two people are dead after an oversized piece of equipment came off a trailer and landed on top of a vehicle, according to Temple fire officials.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 36, located west of State Highway 317.

A large load, weighing approximately 350,000 pounds, fell off a trailer and landed on three people inside a vehicle, authorities said.

Two of the people were later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Authorities said it took over four hours to remove the remaining person from the vehicle. The person was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Over 10 nearby agencies responded to the incident, including the Georgetown Fire Department, the Killeen Fire Department, the Belton Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and others.

As of Saturday morning, Temple Fire & Rescue said the road remains closed.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

