ME identifies man shot, killed while leaving basketball court on South Side

Shooting happened outside Brook’s Inner City Sports

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, South Side

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE (4/28/2024): The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who San Antonio police say was shot and killed while leaving a basketball court on the South Side.

Xavier Perez, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

A man was shot and killed while leaving an indoor basketball court on the South Side overnight.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened at around 12:15 a.m. on Friday in the 100 block of Topeka Boulevard, near South Presa Street.

Police said a 27-year-old man was leaving Brook’s Inner City Sports when he was shot multiple times in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said a sedan sped off after the shots were fired. No further information about the shooter, or shooters, was released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

