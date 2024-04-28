ME identifies man shot, killed while leaving basketball court on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE (4/28/2024): The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who San Antonio police say was shot and killed while leaving a basketball court on the South Side.

Xavier Perez, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

A man was shot and killed while leaving an indoor basketball court on the South Side overnight.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened at around 12:15 a.m. on Friday in the 100 block of Topeka Boulevard, near South Presa Street.

Police said a 27-year-old man was leaving Brook’s Inner City Sports when he was shot multiple times in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said a sedan sped off after the shots were fired. No further information about the shooter, or shooters, was released.

