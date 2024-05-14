77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Uncle of Robb Elementary shooting victim sworn in as UCISD school board member

Jesus ‘Jesse’ Rizo among three candidates elected to board

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Uvalde, Robb Elementary School
Jesus “Jesse” Rizo was officially sworn in during a board meeting Monday afternoon. (KSAT)

UVLADE, Texas – The uncle of a Robb Elementary School shooting victim was sworn in as a member of the Uvalde CISD’s school board.

Jesus “Jesse” Rizo was sworn in as a trustee during a Monday afternoon board meeting. He won the seat during elections earlier this month.

Recommended Videos

Rizo is the uncle of Jackie Cazares, one of the 19 students and two teachers killed in the May 2022 shooting.

Rizo was among three candidates from a field of seven to be elected to at-large seats.

He joins Jaclyn Gonzales and incumbent Cal Lambert as the sworn-in board members.

Along with Gonzales, Rizo was appointed to approve monthly bills and statements for the board.

More Uvalde coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Recommended Videos