Uncle of Robb Elementary shooting victim sworn in as UCISD school board member

Jesus “Jesse” Rizo was officially sworn in during a board meeting Monday afternoon.

UVLADE, Texas – The uncle of a Robb Elementary School shooting victim was sworn in as a member of the Uvalde CISD’s school board.

Jesus “Jesse” Rizo was sworn in as a trustee during a Monday afternoon board meeting. He won the seat during elections earlier this month.

Rizo is the uncle of Jackie Cazares, one of the 19 students and two teachers killed in the May 2022 shooting.

Rizo was among three candidates from a field of seven to be elected to at-large seats.

He joins Jaclyn Gonzales and incumbent Cal Lambert as the sworn-in board members.

Along with Gonzales, Rizo was appointed to approve monthly bills and statements for the board.