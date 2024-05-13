78º
Another Sriracha shortage expected as drought hampers production

Drought has affected the ripening process for the peppers

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

FILE - In the Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013, file photo, Sriracha chili sauce is produced at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale, Calif. The Commerce Department reports on orders placed with U.S. factories in October, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) (Associated Press)

Another Sriracha shortage soon could be possible, according to CNN.

California-based Huy Fong Foods mentioned that they will only produce bottles of the famous hot sauce until after Labor Day.

The temporary hold on the Sriracha production is because the red Jalapeno Peppers are too green, which miscolors the hot sauce.

Red Winter Jalapeno Peppers, used for the Sriracha, are grown in Mexico, where there is a severe drought, KXII News 12 reported.

The drought, as reported by CNN, is significantly hampering the ripening process of the peppers, thereby affecting their production.

