Council members deny leaking info after city attorney says he has ‘no confidence’ in executive session confidentiality

SAN ANTONIO – The saying goes “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

But are there leaks to the fire union?

San Antonio’s City Attorney Andy Segovia all but accused council members last week of leaking information about the ongoing negotiations with the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association out of closed-door “executive sessions.

“As City Attorney, I have an ethical duty to maintain the confidentiality of our executive sessions,” he said in a statement Thursday. “Based on information that was relayed to me, I have no confidence that what is said there with respect to the collective bargaining agreement – the City’s second largest contract – will remain confidential.”

Segovia’s comment came after five council members called for a meeting to discuss Segovia’s suitability as city attorney. The group said Segovia had blocked their previous demand for an executive session to discuss the stalled fire contract negotiations.

The group said Segovia had previously insisted council discuss the negotiations in executive session.

KSAT spoke with three of those five council members in person Monday: Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda (D6), Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito (D7), and Councilman Marc Whyte (D10). Each categorically denied either they or their staff were leaking information on the contract from executive sessions.

A spokesman for Councilwoman Teri Castillo (D5) texted KSAT a statement from her saying she has “handled discussions that occur in executive session with great care and sensitivity.” Though her statement did not expressly say it, the spokesman confirmed Castillo was denying that she or her office were behind leaks about the fire contract.

A spokeswoman for Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) said he was out of the office and had not responded to her attempts to reach him about the story.

Alderete Gavito has perhaps the closest connection to SAPFFA: Her brother, Joe Alderete III, is part of the union’s negotiations committee. But the District 7 councilwoman said she and her brother intentionally avoid talking about the contract.

“Obviously, he respects my position. I respect his. And so we don’t discuss it,” she said.

A city spokesman also confirmed that, given her brother’s position, Alderete Gavito had met with the City Attorney’s Office in March to discuss her role in the upcoming negotiations.

“We got clarity that I could definitely be part of the conversations. I could be part of the vote,” the councilwoman said.

Cabello Havrda is chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee and has previously told KSAT she plans to run for mayor in 2025. She’s also the only one of the five council members to definitively say she believes Segovia needs to be replaced.

“I thought it was unprofessional,” Cabello Havrda said of Segovia’s comments. “I think it’s unfair. And unless he has direct access to whatever leaks he’s supposing, I think it’s completely unfounded.”

Segovia’s statement did not include any details on what evidence he had, what information he believed had been leaked, or whom he suspected.

KSAT requested an interview with the city attorney on Friday to discuss his statement. However, a city spokesman said Segovia would not be providing interviews until after City Manager Erik Walsh meets with council.

That is expected to happen in executive session during a Wednesday afternoon council meeting.

A public briefing on the fire contract negotiations was also added to the agenda for a Thursday morning council meeting.