San Antonio City Council in revolt; nearly half of members want to consider forcing out city attorney

SAN ANTONIO – The day after they say the city attorney partially blocked their demand for a special meeting, five San Antonio City Council members are demanding another meeting — this time to discuss whether he is fit for the job.

Council Members Melissa Cabello Havrda (D6), Marina Alderete Gavito (D7), Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2), Teri Castillo (D5), and Marc Whyte (D10) all signed onto the memo, addressed to City Manager Erik Walsh. It was submitted to the city clerk late Thursday morning.

“Despite the City Council’s clear and repeated requests on key issues, it has become evident that the City Attorney has consistently failed to follow through,” the group wrote. “Additionally there have been significant inconsistencies and a demonstrated lack of transparency in his legal opinions which have caused delays and unpredictability which affects the Council’s ability to make timely and well-informed plans and decisions.”

As city attorney, Segovia is the chief legal advisor to the city council, city manager, and all city departments. He joined the city in 2016 after a 26-year career with General Motors.

The group said they had lost confidence in Segovia’s abilities and believe “consideration of a change in leadership within the Office of the City Attorney is necessary to ensure that the interests of the Council and the residents of San Antonio are adequately represented and protected.”

They requested the meeting be held on May 15 or the earliest alternative date.

The same group had submitted a memo Wednesday evening to host a closed-door discussion about the stalled contract negotiations with the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association.

Under the city charter, any three council members have the power to force a special meeting. However, Cabello Havrda told KSAT that Segovia had told the group he would not fulfill the request for an executive session meeting and that “we were going to, maybe, have a public discussion.”

The councilwoman, who is chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee, said she did not mind having a public discussion. Cabello Havrda previously told KSAT that Segovia had said such a discussion would have to be in closed session.

However, the issue was that Segovia would not follow council members’ wishes.

“This was kind of the last straw for us,” Cabello Havrda said.

Asked about previous issues, Cabello Havrda pointed to advice she said Segovia had provided council members last year about not being able to spay or neuter every animal that Animal Care Services takes in. However, she said the city attorney said it was possible this year.

“So that’s inconsistent. And we’ve just had a lot of inconsistent legal opinions,” Cabello Havrda said. “And, you know, I’m an attorney. If I am giving bad advice to my client or changing my advice, I will have to talk to them about that. You can’t just kind of unilaterally do that.”

KSAT caught up with Segovia shortly before a Thursday afternoon council meeting.

“Well, it’s appropriate that they’re asking for a meeting with the city manager since I work for the city manager,” Segovia said. “So, I think his plan is to have the meeting, and that’s all I’m going to say about it.”

However, he would not divulge exactly what he had told the council members about their Wednesday memo.

“That’s between me and them,” he said.

The San Antonio City Council only controls hiring the city manager, who is responsible for all other personnel decisions.

Walsh told reporters after Thursday’s meeting that he was “surprised” by the memo but he had “complete confidence in Andy Segovia and frankly, the entire City Attorney’s Office.”

He avoided saying whether council members had approached him before with concerns above Segovia but indicated he was open to hearing from them now.

“Ultimately, I make all those personnel decisions. And and if a council member has a concern about, an issue or a matter or any of those issues, then I want to hear firsthand from the council.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s chief of staff provided a statement from the mayor via text message: