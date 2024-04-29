79º
RAINFALL UPDATE: A look at rainfall totals following Sunday’s storms ☔

Welcomed rain fell across parts of the area that needed it the most, including the Hill Country

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rainfall totals across the San Antonio area following Sunday's (4/28) storms.

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday brought several rounds of rain and thunderstorms to parts of South Texas. Minus a few pockets of hail seen in photos from KSAT Connect (and also shown below), many of Sunday’s storms dropped needed and welcomed rain around the San Antonio area.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals from official observation stations and recording sites:

RAINFALL TOTALS:

LocationRainfall Total
San Antonio International Airport1.21″
Kelly Field0.42″
Randolph AFB0.37″
Stinson Municipal0.36″
Downtown SA0.37″
Helotes1.34″
Adkins0.30″
Schertz0.59″
Bulverde1.24″
Lytle0.78″
Uvalde0.75″
Brackettville1.63″
Eagle Pass0.15″
Del Rio (Laughlin AFB)0.74″
Rocksprings0.97″
Leakey1.21″
Boerne1.13″
Kerrville0.94″
New Braunfels1.23″
Hondo0.60″
Floresville1.27″
Pleasanton1.78″
Pearsall0.77″
Seguin0.06″
Canyon Lake0.86″
Castroville0.79″
Rio Medina0.80″
Sutherland Springs0.25″
Bandera1.09″
Pipe Creek1.47″
Shavano Park1.24″
Timberwood Park1.22″
Boerne Stage Field1.07″
Alamo Ranch1.33″
Lacoste0.69″

Several viewers sent in photos of backyard rain gauges and in some instances, localized pockets of hail developed within a few of these thunderstorms. Take a look:

Lance L.

Little over an inch of rain in South Bexar County!!!

San Antonio
Albert Cheng

We had about 1.5” of rain last night in the NE Military area.

San Antonio
Chris Mack

1 and two tenths at New Braunfels off hwy 46.

New Braunfels
Fritz

The rain received today on Southeast side we Highland Hills area.

San Antonio
Heather Talley

Floresville Tx

Floresville
Hector

Lots of hail, thunder and lightning.

Pleasanton

DROUGHT

While it won’t be enough to completely alleviate the drought, the good news is Sunday’s rain fell across parts of the area that needed it the most, especially the Hill Country.

Here’s a look at the latest drought monitor that was released on Thursday, April 25:

The latest drought monitor released on 4.25.2024 across South Texas.

We’ll certainly take anything that we can get as we try to chip away at this prolonged drought! Sunday’s rain will be included in the next drought monitor update released on Thursday, May 2.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

