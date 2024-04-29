RAINFALL UPDATE: A look at rainfall totals following Sunday’s storms ☔

Rainfall totals across the San Antonio area following Sunday's (4/28) storms.

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday brought several rounds of rain and thunderstorms to parts of South Texas. Minus a few pockets of hail seen in photos from KSAT Connect (and also shown below), many of Sunday’s storms dropped needed and welcomed rain around the San Antonio area.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals from official observation stations and recording sites:

RAINFALL TOTALS:

Location Rainfall Total San Antonio International Airport 1.21″ Kelly Field 0.42″ Randolph AFB 0.37″ Stinson Municipal 0.36″ Downtown SA 0.37″ Helotes 1.34″ Adkins 0.30″ Schertz 0.59″ Bulverde 1.24″ Lytle 0.78″ Uvalde 0.75″ Brackettville 1.63″ Eagle Pass 0.15″ Del Rio (Laughlin AFB) 0.74″ Rocksprings 0.97″ Leakey 1.21″ Boerne 1.13″ Kerrville 0.94″ New Braunfels 1.23″ Hondo 0.60″ Floresville 1.27″ Pleasanton 1.78″ Pearsall 0.77″ Seguin 0.06″ Canyon Lake 0.86″ Castroville 0.79″ Rio Medina 0.80″ Sutherland Springs 0.25″ Bandera 1.09″ Pipe Creek 1.47″ Shavano Park 1.24″ Timberwood Park 1.22″ Boerne Stage Field 1.07″ Alamo Ranch 1.33″ Lacoste 0.69″

Sign up for the 'Whatever the Weather' newsletter here. Email Address Sign up.

KSAT CONNECT

Several viewers sent in photos of backyard rain gauges and in some instances, localized pockets of hail developed within a few of these thunderstorms. Take a look:

Albert Cheng We had about 1.5” of rain last night in the NE Military area. 9 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Chris Mack 1 and two tenths at New Braunfels off hwy 46. 9 hours ago 0 New Braunfels

Fritz The rain received today on Southeast side we Highland Hills area. 7 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Have a photo to submit? Click here to do so!

DROUGHT

While it won’t be enough to completely alleviate the drought, the good news is Sunday’s rain fell across parts of the area that needed it the most, especially the Hill Country.

Here’s a look at the latest drought monitor that was released on Thursday, April 25:

The latest drought monitor released on 4.25.2024 across South Texas.

We’ll certainly take anything that we can get as we try to chip away at this prolonged drought! Sunday’s rain will be included in the next drought monitor update released on Thursday, May 2.