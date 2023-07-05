2 men taken to hospital after being shot on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two men were shot on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of G Street, not far from South Walters Street and Herrera Park.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the back and neck and another with a gunshot wound to the arm. They were taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, with one of them in critical condition.

Police said the two men were in their late teens and had been dropped off at the location after being shot somewhere else. Authorities don’t have any suspect information or a possible motive.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.