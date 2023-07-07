Police arrest man accused of several robberies in the Windcrest, San Antonio area

Olijawon Davis, 38, has been charged with aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of several robberies has been arrested, according to Windcrest and San Antonio police.

Police say that Olijawon Davis, 38, is being investigated in at least six robberies.

In one incident on June 29, Windcrest police said that Davis robbed Cricket Wireless in the 4900 block of Walzem Road.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Davis entered the location under the disguise of a customer who wanted to make a payment.

When an employee approached the cash register, the suspect placed his backpack on the counter, showed her a gun and demanded cash from the register, police said. He left the store with about $110 in cash.

Surveillance footage and information about the robbery were shared with other police departments. On June 30, San Antonio police contacted Windcrest police and said they were investigating the suspect for several robberies.

In each of the cases, the suspect wore the same bracelet and sneakers seen in the Cricket surveillance footage, the affidavit states.

He was arrested on Monday following a robbery in the 4200 block of Rigsby. He was then booked for the June 29 robbery.

As of Friday, he has been arrested for two counts of aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

His bond is set at $75,000.

