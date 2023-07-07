Man driving on Highway 90 gets sideswiped then shot by other driver

San Antonio police respond to a shooting on Friday, July 7, 2023, in the 2600 block of S. Zarzamora St.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was shot after his truck was sideswiped by another vehicle on Highway 90 on the West Side on Friday morning.

San Antonio police said a 39-year-old man was driving his truck in the fast lane of Highway 90 near General Hudnell and Zarzamora when someone in a red sedan sideswiped his pickup.

The driver pulled over to call in the crash, and the same red sedan pulled up nearby. Someone inside the red sedan then fired at least three shots at the truck, police said.

The driver of the truck was hit once in the leg and went to a gas station in the 2600 block of Zarzamora to call for help.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown.

The red sedan drove off, and a witness saw the car continue along Highway 90, police said.

Police believe the shooter was trying to cut off the pickup driver when he sideswiped him.

