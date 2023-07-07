79º

Man in critical condition after shooting outside gas station, SAPD says

No suspect information has been released; motive of shooting unknown

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was shot outside of a gas station on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday outside a Valero gas station in the 6700 block of Old Pearsall Road.

Police said the man, in his late 20s or early 30s, was struck at least once by the gunfire and was taken by EMS to the hospital. At last check, he is in critical condition.

There were no witnesses and no suspect information has been released.

The motive of the shooting is also unknown.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.