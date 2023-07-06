Suspect in deadly 2018 San Marcos apartment fire was Texas State University student

Jacobe De Leon O Shea Ferguson, now 30, is charged with arson causing bodily injury or death — a first-degree felony. He’s being held at the Hays County Jail.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The suspect in the 2018 San Marcos apartment fire that left five people dead was a Texas State University student at the time.

Jacobe De Leon O Shea Ferguson, now 30, is charged with arson causing bodily injury or death — a first-degree felony. He’s being held at the Hays County Jail.

Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, San Marcos Fire Department and Fire Marshal’s Office held a press conference Thursday morning to give new details about the break in the case.

Ferguson was arrested “without incident” on Wednesday in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane in Austin.

Officials said the arrest — five years after the tragedy — came after the Texas Rangers got involved and provided the task force with a “fresh set of eyes” as all investigators re-examined the evidence and conducted interviews again.

Interim Fire Marshal Jonathan Henderson said Ferguson was among those interviewed at the time but was not considered a suspect any more than anyone else. Ferguson was living at the Iconic Village apartment complex but was not a resident of Building 5 where the fire started on Nov. 29, 2018.

As far as what led them to Ferguson now, Henderson said the importance of the origin-and-cause report “could not be overstated” but said he wouldn’t share details.

No other arrests are anticipated to be made in the case.

“There is no easy button for investigations,” Henderson said, noting that the arrest took longer than anyone had hoped.

He admitted the team was discouraged but never gave up.

“We have been working diligently to bring this investigation to a close and to hold the person responsible accountable,” ATF Asst. Special Agent in Charge Robert Topper said.

Five people died in the fire — Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio; Belinda Moats, 21, of Big Wells; Haley Michele Frizzell, 19, of San Angelo; David Angel Ortiz, 21, of Pasadena; and James Phillip Miranda, 23, of Mount Pleasant. Four of the victims were students or former students at Texas State University.

Victims: Belinda Moats (top left), Dru Estes (upper middle), Haley Michelle Frizzell (top right), James Miranda (lower left), David Ortiz (lower right)

Haley’s father, Brian Frizzel, spoke at Thursday’s press conference.

“5 a.m. phone calls are terrible. No parent ever wants to receive one,” Frizzel said. His son called him that morning to say his apartment, where Haley had been staying, was on fire.

Frizzel said the drive to San Marcos was “absolute hell” and searching hospitals for his daughter that day was “horrendous.”

He thanked the investigators for their diligence, saying he worried it might have been a cold case forever.

In addition to the five deaths, at least seven others were injured in the fire and about 200 people were displaced.

Henderson said additional charges could be filed by the Hays County District Attorney’s Office.

Watch the full press conference below:

