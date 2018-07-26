Photos released of five people killed in San Marcos apartment fire

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Photos of the five people killed in an apartment fire in San Marcos on Friday morning were officially released by city officials.

The victims were identified by city officials as: Haley Michele Frizzell of San Angelo (born July 10, 1999), David Ortiz of Pasadena (born May 11, 1997), Dru Estes of San Antonio (born July 5, 1998), Belinda Moats of Big Wells (born Aug. 24, 1996), James Miranda, of Mount Pleasant.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. Friday at the Iconic Village Apartments in the 220 block of Ramsay Street. It spread quickly, leaving behind charred wreckage and displacing 200 people.

In addition to the five people who were killed, seven others were injured.

The San Marcos fire chief said on Monday that 50 ATF agents are working to help determine the cause of the fire, but no origin has been identified so far and officials say the investigation could take months.

The apartment building did not have sprinklers since it was built in 1970 and was not required at that time to have them.

