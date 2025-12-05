Seguin churches band together for free, mega display of Christmas nativity scenes

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is starting a new holiday tradition this year.

The city is working with multiple church leaders to hold a free event aimed at celebrating the holidays, called “A Stroll to the Stable.”

“If you come through here, you’re going to feel the things that you like about Christmas,” said Bishop Tim Bird of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The event features more than 400 nativity scenes from all over the world, on display at the Nolte Building at 101 E. Nolte.

Families are invited to walk around the space, look at the nativity scenes and listen to holiday music at the same time.

One of the nativity scenes was built by 8-year-old Jace Johnson, who assembled his using Legos.

“The star was the second hardest [to put together],” Johnson said, “the most hardest one that I kept getting confused on was the donkey- it has lots of pieces.”

The event is open during the following hours this weekend:

Noon to 9 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

