🚂 Things to do this weekend: San Antonio Marathon, Holidays on Houston Street, ‘The Polar Express: The Musical’

Runners, joggers and walkers, get ready — the highly anticipated San Antonio Marathon is finally happening this weekend!

All three events are sold out, but people can still get in on the fun by volunteering at the races, attending the expo or cheering on runners along the routes.

Are you among the 18,000 participants running in the inaugural race? KSAT invites you to share your health and fitness experiences on KSAT Connect!

But if you don’t plan to attend the marathon this year, don’t worry, because there are still plenty of festive events for you and your family to enjoy this weekend.

Take a look at what’s happening this weekend:

Thursday, Dec. 4

HOLIDAY STROLL PARADE: The The City of Seguin will host a parade to celebrate the upcoming holidays at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. The parade will start at the intersection of Austin and College streets and travel south on Austin Street to Central Park. At the end of the parade, the mayor will hit the switch to turn on the lights in downtown, and Santa will make an appearance.

Happening over the weekend:

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: The family-friendly holiday theater production is scheduled to take place through Dec. 24 at the Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo. Each show’s estimated run time is approximately 60 minutes. For tickets and more information, click The family-friendly holiday theater production is scheduled to take place through Dec. 24 at the Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo. Each show’s estimated run time is approximately 60 minutes. For tickets and more information, click here

A STROLL TO THE STABLE: The City of Seguin will host the holiday experience from Dec. 4-7 in downtown Seguin. Guests can enjoy exhibits inside the Nolte Building, 101 East Nolte St., as well as seasonal music performed by local choirs and musicians. For more information, click The City of Seguin will host the holiday experience from Dec. 4-7 in downtown Seguin. Guests can enjoy exhibits inside the Nolte Building, 101 East Nolte St., as well as seasonal music performed by local choirs and musicians. For more information, click here

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Several locations are hosting their holiday light displays for the season. Families can check out holiday lights at the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo! For a full list of places to check out Christmas lights, click Several locations are hosting their holiday light displays for the season. Families can check out holiday lights at the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo! For a full list of places to check out Christmas lights, click here

“FROZEN” THE BROADWAY MUSICAL: Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running through Dec. 23 at San Pedro Playhouse. For more information and tickets, click Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running through Dec. 23 at San Pedro Playhouse. For more information and tickets, click here

HOLIDAYS AT HEMISFAIR: Civic Park at Hemisfair will transform into a winter wonderland through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public. Guests can also enjoy a lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets and more. Civic Park at Hemisfair will transform into a winter wonderland through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public. Guests can also enjoy a lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets and more. Tickets cost $15 per person and include skate rental. More information can be found here

HOLIDAYS ON HOUSTON STREET: The Christmas-themed celebration will transform five blocks of Houston Street, from Broadway Street to Legacy Park, into a captivating holiday showcase from Dec. 5-14. Visitors can walk beneath Christmas lights, enjoy holiday activities and immerse themselves in the celebration at every turn. More information can be found The Christmas-themed celebration will transform five blocks of Houston Street, from Broadway Street to Legacy Park, into a captivating holiday showcase from Dec. 5-14. Visitors can walk beneath Christmas lights, enjoy holiday activities and immerse themselves in the celebration at every turn. More information can be found here

PEARL’S OUTDOOR ICE-SKATING RINK: The seasonal rink will be open to the public starting Nov. 28 through Jan. 4. Tickets for the ice rink are The seasonal rink will be open to the public starting Nov. 28 through Jan. 4. Tickets for the ice rink are available for purchase online . Admission varies by reservation time and includes skate rental and up to an hour of skating. The rink is located at the 1100 Springs Plaza, next to Stable Hall and across from Ladino. More information can be found here

SANTA PHOTOS: Families looking to capture festive memories with Santa Claus for the most wonderful time of the year can do so at several locations across San Antonio. KSAT has compiled a list of places where you can get your picture taken with Santa. Click Families looking to capture festive memories with Santa Claus for the most wonderful time of the year can do so at several locations across San Antonio. KSAT has compiled a list of places where you can get your picture taken with Santa. Click here to view the list.

SAN ANTONIO MARATHON: The three-day marathon will take place from Dec. 5-7. The The three-day marathon will take place from Dec. 5-7. The San Antonio Marathon includes a Friday night 5K under the holiday lights, a packed expo on Saturday, and both the half- and full-marathon on Sunday. Planning to participate in the inaugural event? Submit your photos to KSAT Connect ! More information can be found here

THE POLAR EXPRESS: THE MUSICAL: Grab your golden ticket and head to the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, where the musical will be performed at select times on Dec. 6-7. Tickets are available Grab your golden ticket and head to the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, where the musical will be performed at select times on Dec. 6-7. Tickets are available here

Friday, Dec. 5

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: A free outdoor movie screening of “ A free outdoor movie screening of “ The Grinch ” will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Mission County Park I, 6032 Padre Drive.

HOLIDAY DISCO NIGHT: Groove under stars during San Antonio Parks Foundation’s Holiday Disco Night from 6-9 p.m. at the Japanese Tea Garden. Guests can also expect to see a holiday market. The first 200 guests to arrive will receive a “special holiday goodie.” Tickets are $10 per person. Click Groove under stars during San Antonio Parks Foundation’s Holiday Disco Night from 6-9 p.m. at the Japanese Tea Garden. Guests can also expect to see a holiday market. The first 200 guests to arrive will receive a “special holiday goodie.” Tickets are $10 per person. Click here for more information.

LOCALS DAY AT ZOO: Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of Locals Day . The zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

VIENNA LIGHT ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS TOUR: The holiday orchestra will perform at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets for the performances can be found The holiday orchestra will perform at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets for the performances can be found here

Saturday, Dec. 6

ALAMO CITY LX MOPAR CAR SHOW: The Tower of the Americas will host a car show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click The Tower of the Americas will host a car show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

GREEN SANTA SUSTAINABLE HOLIDAY MARKET: The Eco Centro at San Antonio College will host a sustainable holiday market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1802 N Main Ave. A wide range of vendors will offer minimal waste gifts and decorations, and guests can participate in interactive workshops and more. Click The Eco Centro at San Antonio College will host a sustainable holiday market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1802 N Main Ave. A wide range of vendors will offer minimal waste gifts and decorations, and guests can participate in interactive workshops and more. Click here to reserve your free spot.

HOLIDAYS IN THE PARK: The free, family-friendly event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Raymond Russell Park, 20644 Frontage Road. The holiday experience will feature a snow play zone, photo opportunities with Santa, a holiday market and more. For more information, click The free, family-friendly event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Raymond Russell Park, 20644 Frontage Road. The holiday experience will feature a snow play zone, photo opportunities with Santa, a holiday market and more. For more information, click here

PITBULL VS. ROACH: Premier Boxing Champions will host Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr. for the Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be found Premier Boxing Champions will host Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr. for the Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be found here

