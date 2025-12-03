How the weather can impact your Christmas tree

As we deck the halls and light up our homes for the holidays, there’s one festive centerpiece that often struggles against South Texas weather: a Christmas tree.

While San Antonio enjoys relatively mild winters compared to much of the country, our unique climate can make keeping a tree fresh a real challenge.

Here is why and what you can do about it.

Why our climate matters

Most Christmas trees sold here are grown in cooler, wetter regions like Oregon or North Carolina. These trees thrive in climates with:

Cool summers to prevent heat stress

Cold winters for dormancy

Consistent rainfall for strong root systems

In contrast, South Texas has hot summers, mild winters, and lower annual rainfall, making it challenging to grow traditional fir and spruce trees locally. That’s why most trees are shipped in from out-of-state farms. Our climate influences not only availability but also tree freshness and longevity. Warmer conditions can cause needles to dry out faster, so proper care after purchase is essential.

Extreme weather impacts

Too much water can be just as harmful as drought. When fields flood, roots may rot, weakening the tree’s structure and making it more vulnerable to pests and disease. Saturated soil also limits oxygen flow to roots, which can stunt growth and reduce overall tree health.

An early freeze can damage tender new growth before trees have hardened for winter. This not only affects the tree’s fullness and shape but can also lead to browning and needle loss. Frost damage during the growing season can take years to correct, impacting future harvests.

Extreme heat is one of the most damaging conditions for Christmas tree farms. Prolonged heatwaves cause needle drop, stunted growth, and high mortality among young seedlings. A single week of scorching temperatures can set farms back years, as stressed trees become more susceptible to disease and drought.

Drought is one of the biggest challenges for Christmas tree farms — and it has ripple effects all the way to your living room.

Fir trees love moisture, and when rainfall is scarce, trees grow more slowly and may be less full.

Needles become brittle and drop sooner, roots weaken, making trees more vulnerable to pests and disease.

How to keep the trees fresh

Look for trees from farms that irrigated during drought.

Hydrate immediately: Place the tree in water as soon as you get home, and check on it daily.

Keep it cool: Position your tree away from heaters, fireplaces, and sunny windows.

Add humidity, such as a humidifier, to slow needle drop.

San Antonio’s weather may not be ideal for real Christmas trees, but with extra care, yours can stay festive through the holidays.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up