🎉 Things to do this weekend: Holidays at the Rock, Illuminate, Christian Nodal

Hello! I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to see so many places lighting up for the holiday season.

The Rock at La Cantera and JW Marriott’s ICE! featuring Frosty the Snowman both return to the Alamo City on Saturday, celebrating the holiday season.

In addition to holiday events, the Majestic Theatre will present the musical “Beauty and the Beast” through Nov. 30, and the Frost Bank Center will welcome Mexican singer Christian Nodal on Sunday.

Let’s gather and see what you can do this weekend in the San Antonio area:

Thursday, Nov. 20

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST:” THE MUSICAL: Families can enjoy Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” musical at the Majestic Theatre, with performances scheduled through Nov. 30. The show features a Tony Award-winning artistic team. For more information and tickets, click Families can enjoy Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” musical at the Majestic Theatre, with performances scheduled through Nov. 30. The show features a Tony Award-winning artistic team. For more information and tickets, click here

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Spurs will face the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click The Spurs will face the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

YANDEL: The Puerto Rican singer is bringing his “SINFÓNICO” tour to the Boeing Center at Tech Port at 8 p.m. Tickets are available The Puerto Rican singer is bringing his “SINFÓNICO” tour to the Boeing Center at Tech Port at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here

Happening this weekend:

46TH ANNUAL SAN ANTONIO CHRISTMAS SHOWCASE: Families can choose to shop from more than 300 vendors during the 46th annual event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, 3201 E. Houston St. General admission costs $15 plus fees. Children 16 and under get in for free. Parking costs $10. For more information, click Families can choose to shop from more than 300 vendors during the 46th annual event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, 3201 E. Houston St. General admission costs $15 plus fees. Children 16 and under get in for free. Parking costs $10. For more information, click here

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: The family-friendly holiday theater production is scheduled to take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24 at the Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo. Each show’s estimated run time is approximately 60 minutes. For tickets and more information, click The family-friendly holiday theater production is scheduled to take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24 at the Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo. Each show’s estimated run time is approximately 60 minutes. For tickets and more information, click here

“FROZEN” THE BROADWAY MUSICAL: Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23 at San Pedro Playhouse. For more information and tickets, click Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23 at San Pedro Playhouse. For more information and tickets, click here

HOLIDAYS AT THE ROCK: Get in the holiday spirit during the weeks-long celebration at the Rock at La Cantera from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3. Holidays at the Rock will include a tree lighting ceremony, an ice-skating rink and many more things to do. Click Get in the holiday spirit during the weeks-long celebration at the Rock at La Cantera from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3. Holidays at the Rock will include a tree lighting ceremony, an ice-skating rink and many more things to do. Click here to check out a list of events and activities happening during Holidays at the Rock.

ICE! FEATURING FROSTY THE SNOWMAN: The winter wonderland returns to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4. This year, the attraction will showcase characters and scenes from “Frosty the Snowman” with colorful, grand ice sculptures. More details on tickets and hours can be found The winter wonderland returns to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4. This year, the attraction will showcase characters and scenes from “Frosty the Snowman” with colorful, grand ice sculptures. More details on tickets and hours can be found here

ILLUMINATE: The San Antonio Botanical Garden is bringing back Illuminate, presented by H-E-B, from Nov. 21 through Jan. 11. Illuminate will feature new hand-crafted lanterns in collaboration with Tianyu Arts & Culture, the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America. It will also have glowing trails and illuminated sculptures. The event will be closed on Thanksgiving. More information can be found The San Antonio Botanical Garden is bringing back Illuminate, presented by H-E-B, from Nov. 21 through Jan. 11. Illuminate will feature new hand-crafted lanterns in collaboration with Tianyu Arts & Culture, the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America. It will also have glowing trails and illuminated sculptures. The event will be closed on Thanksgiving. More information can be found here

MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH AT ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will honor all veterans and military members with free admission to the park throughout November. Plus, the zoo’s website states that four immediate family members can receive 50% off any day tickets on the day of the visit. Military members must show a valid ID. More information can be found The San Antonio Zoo will honor all veterans and military members with free admission to the park throughout November. Plus, the zoo’s website states that four immediate family members can receive 50% off any day tickets on the day of the visit. Military members must show a valid ID. More information can be found here

SEAWORLD CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: is bringing back its “one-of-a-kind” Christmas celebration, featuring festive foods and the largest Christmas light display through Jan. 4. SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing back its “one-of-a-kind” Christmas celebration, featuring festive foods and the largest Christmas light display through Jan. 4.

THE LIGHT PARK: The twinkling light celebration is coming to San Antonio and Selma through Jan. 4. The Light Park will be hosted at Mission Ballpark, located at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, and at Retama Park. Pre-season tickets range from $29.99-$39.99 until Nov. 6. More details can be found The twinkling light celebration is coming to San Antonio and Selma through Jan. 4. The Light Park will be hosted at Mission Ballpark, located at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, and at Retama Park. Pre-season tickets range from $29.99-$39.99 until Nov. 6. More details can be found here

WINTER CARNIVAL: San Antonio Parks Foundation will host a Winter Carnival from 3-10 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Arnold Park, 1011 Gillette Boulevard. Admission to the carnival grounds is free. Attendees can enjoy an outdoor ice-skating rink for $15, as well as carnival rides, holiday music and a market, festive photo ops and more. A wristband for both ice skating and carnival rides is available for $25. For more information, click San Antonio Parks Foundation will host a Winter Carnival from 3-10 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Arnold Park, 1011 Gillette Boulevard. Admission to the carnival grounds is free. Attendees can enjoy an outdoor ice-skating rink for $15, as well as carnival rides, holiday music and a market, festive photo ops and more. A wristband for both ice skating and carnival rides is available for $25. For more information, click here

ZOO LIGHTS: The annual winter wonderland celebration returns to the San Antonio Zoo through Jan. 4. You and your family can get in the holiday spirit as you all explore miles of dazzling lights, festive music and whimsical displays. Click The annual winter wonderland celebration returns to the San Antonio Zoo through Jan. 4. You and your family can get in the holiday spirit as you all explore miles of dazzling lights, festive music and whimsical displays. Click here for more details.

Saturday, Nov. 22

39TH ANNUAL LIGHT THE WAY HOLIDAY FESTIVAL: Celebrate the season with dazzling lights, live entertainment, food and more during the 39th annual celebration at the University of the Incarnate Word on Saturday from 3-9 p.m. Additional details can be found Celebrate the season with dazzling lights, live entertainment, food and more during the 39th annual celebration at the University of the Incarnate Word on Saturday from 3-9 p.m. Additional details can be found here

Sunday, Nov. 23

CHRISTIAN NODAL: The Mexican singer will bring his “Pa’l Cora” tour at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The Mexican singer will bring his “Pa’l Cora” tour at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: Free Community Yoga will host its last Sunday session at 10 a.m. at Free Community Yoga will host its last Sunday session at 10 a.m. at Civic Park at Hemisfair . Attendees must bring their own yoga mat. To register for the free event, click here

What’s trending?