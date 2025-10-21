City of Seguin, school district officials distribute meal kits to families in need

SEGUIN, Texas – As costs increase across the United States and nonprofits brace for uncertainty, some local officials in Seguin have worked to ensure that families in need receive help.

Approximately 400 families were on hand on Tuesday in Seguin as city and school district officials, along with Niagara Cares, the charitable arm of Niagara Bottling, distributed items.

Nearly 18% of people in Seguin are living below the poverty line, according to 2023 U.S. Census Bureau data. Most earn just under $31,000 annually.

“Food scarcity is a real thing, and right now, with prices increasing, there’s sometimes some choices made about things,” said Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen. “So, this will help fill that gap.”

The need for food assistance is particularly pertinent for the San Antonio Food Bank, as it anticipates an increase in demand across its 29-county service region, San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper said during a Tuesday morning Zoom call.

