Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025

FILE- This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SAN ANTONIO – As the year comes to an end, it’s time for Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay to share what you listened to all year long.

The music streaming giants released their annual user recaps on Wednesday, highlighting their top artists, songs and albums listened to in 2025.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny dethroned Taylor Swift as the platform’s most-streamed artist.

WATCH BELOW: KSAT team shares their top artists, songs of 2025

From current favorites like Shaboozey and Swift to throwback ballads from the 80s, we asked everyone around the newsroom to share what their Spotify Wrapped or Apple Music Replay was.

Some of the answers turned out to be a bit surprising, especially for KSAT meteorologist Adam Caskey’s top-played song.

