Man hospitalized after being shot in hip on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s South Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Hunstock Avenue, not far from South Presa Street and Interstate 10.

According to police, the man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Witnesses and the victim could not give officers much to go on. At this time, the are still trying to determine if the shooting was accidental. SAPD has not yet found the weapon.

SAPD also did not provide an update on the condition of the victim.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.