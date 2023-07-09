Suspect sought in 2011 murder investigation

SAN ANTONIO – Twelve years have passed and authorities are still trying to identify the suspect who shot and killed a man in 2011 on the East Side.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in closing the investigation.

Christopher Johnson’s body was found at 7 p.m., May 5, 2011, in a vacant field in the 500 block of Ferris Avenue.

Police said Johnson, 32, was fatally shot and was driving a red Ford Mustang that was found damaged beyond repair in another area.

Anyone with more information on the case or the suspect(s) that may be involved is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Any credible tip that helps lead to an arrest may receive a reward of up to $5,000. Tips can be made anonymously.

More on KSAT: