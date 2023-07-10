City of San Antonio wants input on bicycle safety plan and infrastructure

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio said it is starting its two-year Bike Network Plan in an effort to improve bicycle safety and infrastructure.

During the planning process, city leaders will meet with local stakeholders and members of the community to develop new designs and improvements to make San Antonio more bike-friendly.

Some key elements of the plan include enhancing bike connectivity with safer routes; designing safer infrastructure like bike lanes, cycle tracks and intersections; and growing bike-share programs.

“With a commitment to sustainability, health, and equitable transportation options, San Antonio is on its way to making bike riding a viable, safe mode of travel for residents and visitors alike,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release.

The city will also conduct education and outreach sessions to gauge the community’s thoughts and comfort levels around biking. According to the news release, there will be workshops and community events in the future.

For now, the community is encouraged to complete a survey that asks about issues and solutions. The city also wants to know where people think trails, bike lanes and crossings are most in need.

You can take the survey here.

“San Antonio’s Bike Network Plan is an example of our commitment to sustainable and forward-thinking urban development,” City Manager Erik Walsh said in the release. “By embracing bikes in our transportation system, the City can improve air quality and roadway safety, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance the overall quality of life for its residents.”

For more information, click here.

