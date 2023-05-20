San Antonio advocate pushes for more safety after several hit-and-runs involving pedestrians, bicyclists

SAN ANTONIO – Safety is the number one priority when hitting the streets on a bike, but at times, cyclists are at the will of those behind the wheel of a vehicle.

“People are getting seriously injured or killed, and those are people that we know in our community -- you know, friends, family, and more,” said Joey Pawlik, executive director of ActivateSA.

Pawlik said he believes the streets are becoming more dangerous as more people move to the Alamo City, bringing more vehicles on local roads.

In the past 22 days, there have been at least six hit-and-run crashes. Five were deadly, and the lone survivor is in critical condition. All of the victims were either walking or on a bike.

“Please stop and help these individuals that were hit -- cyclists or pedestrians -- because that could depend on them surviving or not,” said Pawlik.

As the city’s population grows, he’s asking for more protection for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“Incredibly proud of the city in making efforts and building out 100-plus miles of greenway trails, but that’s like the wheel, and we need some spokes in between to connect. If we make roadways safer for cyclists and pedestrians, we’ll make it safer for drivers, too,” Pawlik said.

KSAT has emailed San Antonio police to get the statistics on how many motor vehicle pedestrians and cycle crashes we have had this year and how it compares to last year. We’ll update you with the latest as it becomes available.

