Driver arrested in hit-and-run crash that led to teen’s death, SAPD says

Greg Gonzales, 46, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - death.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver accused of killing a teen in a hit-and-run crash is now in custody, according to San Antonio police.

Greg Gonzales, 46, was arrested Friday for failure to stop and render aid - death.

His charge stems from a crash that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Northwest 36th Street and St. Mary’s University.

A 16-year-old who was carrying a skateboard was trying to cross the street when he was hit and run over by a white Chevrolet Suburban driven by Gonzales, according to SAPD.

The teen, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner as Dreyven Espinoza, died from his injuries at an area hospital on Tuesday.

Espinoza’s father tracked down the Suburban involved in the crash at a home in the 800 block of Entex Lane, according to an arrest affidavit.

He took a video of the vehicle and sent it to a family member, who then submitted it to SAPD.

An officer went to the location of the Suburban and noticed it had significant damage “consistent with s striking a pedestrian,” an affidavit states.

The Suburban was missing a left-side mirror and had visible body slide markings on the driver’s side, police said.

Officers were able to get in contact with Gonzales, his wife and another passenger who had been in the Suburban at the time of the wreck.

Gonzales told police he and his wife went to pick up another passenger to bring to their home for Mother’s Day celebrations.

On their way back to the passenger’s home, Gonzales drove around Culebra Road when he claimed a white SUV was traveling in the center lane toward his Suburban and struck the driver’s-side mirror, an affidavit said.

Gonzales said he continued driving when he hit the teen crossing the road and returned home, SAPD said.

Police reviewed surveillance video of the crash scene and said Gonzales’ story didn’t align with what the footage showed. Officers said no white SUV was traveling toward Gonzales’ vehicle at the time of the crash.

Gonzales did not stop and help the teen or notify the authorities of the crash, police said.

According to Bexar County court records, he remains in the Bexar County Jail, and his bond is set at $100,000.

